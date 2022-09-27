Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Recalls Her "Traumatic" Childhood

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Maisie Williams is speaking out about her past.

The Game of Thrones star discussed her "traumatic" childhood and how her upbringing affected her as she grew up. The 25-year-old actress recounted harrowing moments from her adolescence that have stuck with her throughout her life.

"I don't want to go into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family," Maisie said during a Sept. 26 podcast episode of The Diary of a CEO. "But, like, that really consumed a lot of my childhood."

She added, "Ever since I can remember, I've really struggled sleeping."

The star went on to share that while "a lot of the traumatic things" were happening during her childhood, but at the time, she "didn't realize that they were wrong."