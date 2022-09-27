Cara Delevingne Showcases Her Most Glamorous Look Yet at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion

Treś chic.

All eyes were on Cara Delevingne as she attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl Paris collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Celebrating her collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld's iconic fashion house, the supermodel showed up to the Sept. 27 cutting a fierce all-black look which included a sharp suit jacket, which was belted at the waist and teamed with over-the-knee boots. For glam, she left her auburn locks down and wavy and added a pop of color with bold red lip.

Other famous faces in attendance included models Amber Valletta and Alton Mason and RuPaul's Drag Race star Aquaria.

That same night, Cara, 30, posted a series of pics to Instagram where she is suited up in a similar tailored ensemble, featuring a black blazer over the same criss-cross neck top, styled with black pants and pointed toe pumps. For these shots, Cara was sans the scarlet pout and rocked a more natural makeup-look.