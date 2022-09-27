Arrest Made in Chris Davidson's Death After Surfer Was Punched Outside Bar

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of Chris Davidson.

Two days after the former professional surfer was killed after a violent night out in Australia, police charged an Australian man in connection with his death.

Grant Coleman was arrested and is facing two charges including assault causing death and intentionally choking a person without consent, the public information officer for New South Wales told E! News on Sept. 26.

Online court records show Coleman did not appear in court on Sept. 26 where bail was formally refused. Coleman doesn't have an attorney on record to speak on his behalf. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.

According to police, who spoke to The Guardian, Davidson was punched outside a pub in Australia on Sept. 24 before he fell and hit his head on the pavement. Officers found him unconscious on the ground and later rushed him to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Surfing Australia, a non-profit organization overseeing surfing in Australia, later confirmed his death.