Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Looks Are Here

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

These reunion looks have us feeling charmed.

Southern Charm season eight may be wrapping up, but Bravo fans know that finales aren't truly the end of a season. Ahead of the reality show's Sept. 29 finale, the network gave fans a first look at the cast's upcoming season eight reunion looks.

Longtime cast member Kathryn Dennis complimented her ginger locks with her stunning emerald gown, which featured bejeweled fringe sleeves. Meanwhile, newcomers Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen each hopped on the current "Barbiecore" trend for their respective pink looks. Taylor sported a flowy V-neck dress while Venita opted for a tighter-fitting option, completing her ensemble with a sleek ponytail.

For as gorgeous as the ladies look, the guys put just as much effort into their outfits. Austen Kroll looked dapper in a navy suit and white shirt. Craig Conover went for a lighter look, wearing a khaki suit, white shirt and light brown shoes.

But Shep Rose chose to mix-match his look, donning a blue suit jacket, white shirt and khaki pants. He completed the look with a dark brown belt and shoes.