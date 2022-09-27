What's Next for Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham After Life in Prison Sentence

Watch : What's Next for Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham After Prison Sentence

There may be a change to Ryan Grantham's reality behind bars.

The former Riverdale actor was recently sentenced to life in prison in Canada with the possibility of parole in 14 years, after he pled guilty in the 2020 murder of his mother, Barbara Waite.

Now that the sentence has been decided, Grantham's lead counsel Chris Johnson exclusively tells E! News that while the case "is completed now," there is a request they plan to seek.

Johnson says in a Sept. 27 statement, "The lawyers plan to send a request to the director of prisons asking to them consider sending Ryan to a medium security facility instead of a max security facility."

While the question of which facility Grantham will be placed in remains a potential changing factor, Talia Armstrong, a Junior Defense Lawyer on Grantham's team, exclusively tells E! News that there is sense of relief for Grantham now that he has received his sentence.