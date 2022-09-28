Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte Reveals the Real Reason for Her and Craig Conover's Finale Fight

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

A Southern Charm showdown is on the horizon.

The trailer for the Bravo series' Sept. 29 season finale teased a blowup between Craig Conover and Leva Bonaparte, and she gave E! News an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come. "I think the finale is a big culmination of a lot of things that the viewer sees—some of it; they don't see all of it," Leva said. "There's just a lot of stuff stewing."

Namely, the tension between Craig and his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo. "I've had a friendship with Craig for over a decade," Leva explained. "And Naomie threw my baby shower. I got that close to Naomie when she was dating Craig. It's a very, very true friendship."

Suffice to say, she now "innately gets interwoven" in their drama. However, there's no mistaking which side of the fence she falls on when Craig starts name-calling and yelling at Naomie, which he's done several times this season.