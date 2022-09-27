Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Back Together After Messy Breakup

Things are heating up in Bachelor Nation.
After months of speculation, The Bachelor stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have rekindled their romance, a source in Bachelor Nation told E! News.
"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," the source shares. "They are committed to each other and are back together."
The insider notes that Peter was the one who "initiated the reunion" and, from there, "Kelley couldn't deny their chemistry."
The two are trying to make the distance work and things seem to be easier the second time around, the source says, referring to their split two years ago.
"It's less pressure this time around and they have been easing back into a relationship," they shared. "They are currently long distance but have been traveling together. Both of them travel a lot and have made it a point to meet up."
The two threw a curveball at fans when they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game in Kelley's home state of Illinois on Aug. 10. Then, on Sept. 22, the pair attended a charity gala in Florida in honor of fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron's late mom. The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop posted footage of Peter and Kelley dancing together throughout the night. Peter also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories of himself and Kelley dressed to the nines for the special night.
But the reality stars have yet to confirm their reunion on social media.
One thing's for sure: The pilot and the lawyer have a lot of history. Kelley competed on Season 24 of The Bachelor, ultimately being sent home before Peter proposed to Hannah-Anne Slus. However, he soon realized his heart was not in it and called off their engagement to pursue a romance with another contestant, Madison Prewett.
Then, in April 2020 Kelley and Peter briefly reunited before calling it quits in January 2021. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Peter wrote, "Love is a funny thing. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."
But in the months after the split, things became less than amicable with the exes appearing on separate podcasts to air out their grievances.
However, with the past behind them and in true Bachelor fashion, Kelley has accepted the final rose from Peter... again.