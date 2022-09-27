Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Back Together After Messy Breakup

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Things are heating up in Bachelor Nation.

After months of speculation, The Bachelor stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have rekindled their romance, a source in Bachelor Nation told E! News.

"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," the source shares. "They are committed to each other and are back together."

The insider notes that Peter was the one who "initiated the reunion" and, from there, "Kelley couldn't deny their chemistry."

The two are trying to make the distance work and things seem to be easier the second time around, the source says, referring to their split two years ago.

"It's less pressure this time around and they have been easing back into a relationship," they shared. "They are currently long distance but have been traveling together. Both of them travel a lot and have made it a point to meet up."