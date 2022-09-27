Nick Cannon Documents "Brave" Daughter Powerful Queen Getting Her Cast Off

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes BABY No. 9!

Nick Cannon's daughter is living up to her name.

The Wild 'n Out host was side-by-side with his 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen as she got her pink cast cut off. In a video posted on Instagram, Nick carefully holds his daughter's leg while watching the medical professional saw off her cast.

"This little girl is so brave and strong!" Nick captioned his Sept. 27 Instagram post. "Finally getting her cast cut off after truly living up to her name as a Powerful Queen Super Hero!"

Though Powerful Queen didn't seem too scared during the process, thanks to a TV show on a phone that grabbed her attention, the Masked Singer host, 41, shared that he could barely contain his emotions.

"A Scary journey for Daddy to say the least but Pow kept me from being an emotional wimp!" Nick continued. "She is my hero!!"