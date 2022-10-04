The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Taglines Revealed

Whitney and Heather's taglines each deal with their complicated relationships with Mormonism. As a part of her healing journey, Whitney revealed in the season premiere that she plans on leaving the church for good. Meanwhile, Heather is set to release a memoir titled Bad Mormon early next year.

When it comes to Meredith and Lisa, their onscreen feud is reflected in their taglines, as both seemingly used their intro lines to jab at one another. Case in point, Lisa said, "I'll always have your back if you stop stabbing me in mine."

Joining the returning stars for this drama-filled season are three new "friends of," Salt Lake City native Angie Harrington, business-owner Angie Katsanevas and real estate agent and entrepreneur Danna Bui-Negrete.

Check out more of the cast's RHOSLC season three taglines below.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)