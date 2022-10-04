The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Taglines Revealed

With every new Real Housewives season comes new drama, new relationships, and most importantly, new taglines.
After months of waiting, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned for season three on Sept. 28. And if the women's brand-new taglines prove anything, it's that fans are in for quite the intense season with stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.
It comes as no surprise that Jen's season three one-liner touches upon her ongoing legal drama: "I'm fighting for my life, not your approval."
Fans will see more of her federal fraud case play out this season, especially since a source close to production told E! News on July 13 that the cast filmed confessional reactions to Jen's guilty plea. The Bravo star plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on July 11, a week before the case was set to go to trial.
Whitney and Heather's taglines each deal with their complicated relationships with Mormonism. As a part of her healing journey, Whitney revealed in the season premiere that she plans on leaving the church for good. Meanwhile, Heather is set to release a memoir titled Bad Mormon early next year.
When it comes to Meredith and Lisa, their onscreen feud is reflected in their taglines, as both seemingly used their intro lines to jab at one another. Case in point, Lisa said, "I'll always have your back if you stop stabbing me in mine."
Joining the returning stars for this drama-filled season are three new "friends of," Salt Lake City native Angie Harrington, business-owner Angie Katsanevas and real estate agent and entrepreneur Danna Bui-Negrete.
Check out more of the cast's RHOSLC season three taglines below.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
