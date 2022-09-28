Inside Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s “Casual” Hang Outs

Who had Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski on their 2022 bingo card?
Yes, you read that right. The Oscar winner, 58, and the My Body author—fresh off a split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—have been "casually" hanging out, a source told E! News.
"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the insider shared. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."
As for what those outings entail? Brad—who shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Angelina Jolie—and EmRata (mom to Sylvester Apollo Bear, 18 months) have enjoyed dinners at NYC's Pearl Oyster Bar, with an eyewitness noting it "looked like a date."
E! News has reached out to both reps but has not yet heard back.
Since filing for divorce in earlier this month, the supermodel has been prioritizing herself—and her baby boy. "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a separate source previously told E!. "She's taking it day by day."
Since Sylvester's birth last year, Emily has made it clear she's making motherhood a focus.
"I look at my son and tell him he's beautiful at least once a day," Emily shared with Marie Claire in November 2021. "Because it's what I'm looking at…I gave birth to him, and he's growing and he's so beautiful."
As for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor? Well, he dabbles in the dating scene in a "low key way," a source explained over the summer.
"He enjoys getting out and socializing, but does so very privately," the insider added. "He is enjoying people for different walks of life and is inspired."
Now, perhaps, he's found his muse.