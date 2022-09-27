The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Unexpected Hobby

Watch : The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!

The Kardashians are brainstorming about brains.

In this sneak peek at the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner gets hyped explaining her new hobby to sister Khloe Kardashian. Specifically, the supermodel reveals that she's now fascinated by brain scans.

"Basically he like scans your brain," Kendall shares, "and he tells you where it's like firing."

According to Kendall, her recent brain scan confirms that she "100 percent have anxiety." And it seems that Kendall's ready for Khloe to give the scan a try, telling the Good American founder, "I'm actually so interested to see how your brain looks, mostly after everything that's just happened with Tristan."

On the premiere episode of The Kardashians' second season, Khloe got emotional talking about expecting baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson, who was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols at the same time. "I'm having another baby and obviously, it's just really private," she said, "and I just don't want this to get out right now 'cause I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. But, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

While at first visibly skeptical, Khloe becomes increasingly interested as the conversation goes, eventually responding with, "Ok I'm kind of excited now. You've changed my mind."