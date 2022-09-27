Blac Chyna Proudly Debuts Shaved Head in Post About Confidence

Watch : Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

Blac Chyna is rocking a new look.

The former reality TV star, 34, debuted her freshly shaved head in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 26.

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," Chyna wrote alongside the clip. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

And her fans couldn't get enough of the transformation. "Omg Chyna you are so beautiful!!!!" one follower wrote. "Love this look on you!" Added another, "Just gorgeous Chy."

It's certainly a busy time for Chyna. In addition to running her beauty brand Lashed Cosmetics, she's starring in BET+'s adaption of Carl Weber's novel Black Hamptons and released her song "Can't See Me" earlier this year.

She's also mom to 9-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, who she welcomed with her ex Tyga, and 5-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, who she shares with her ex Rob Kardashian. Last month, Chyna posted a picture of Dream's first day of kindergarten, calling it a "proud mom moment."

Chyna spoke about her children during an exclusive interview with E! News at Amaré Magazine's Essence Issue cover launch in June. "I love my kids unconditionally, and that's just like a given like for me," she said. "You know, that's just honestly it."