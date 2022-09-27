The Yellowstone Cast Teases How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip's Relationship in Season 5

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Yellowstone's Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are in marital bliss.

Ahead of the upcoming fifth season, the cast of the Paramount Network's dramatic Western is teasing how the couple's marriage will change their dynamic—physically and emotionally. Though Rip has always spent more than his fair share of time on the ranch as John's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, now, he'll be a permanent fixture.

"He's moved into the main house, which is somewhere he's never really been that comfortable," Hauser said to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sept. 27. "It's a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage."

And while the couple is focused on moving into the future, Hauser teased that Beth is still trying to come to terms with painful memories that "she's having to acknowledge for the first time"—though he kept tight-lipped about what those memories would be.