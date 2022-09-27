The Yellowstone Cast Teases How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip's Relationship in Season 5

Yellowstone's Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are in marital bliss.
Ahead of the upcoming fifth season, the cast of the Paramount Network's dramatic Western is teasing how the couple's marriage will change their dynamic—physically and emotionally. Though Rip has always spent more than his fair share of time on the ranch as John's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, now, he'll be a permanent fixture.
"He's moved into the main house, which is somewhere he's never really been that comfortable," Hauser said to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sept. 27. "It's a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage."
And while the couple is focused on moving into the future, Hauser teased that Beth is still trying to come to terms with painful memories that "she's having to acknowledge for the first time"—though he kept tight-lipped about what those memories would be.
While Reilly acknowledged that Beth's marriage to Rip is one of the few things that keep "her demons at arm's length," she'll be fighting a more "internal" war this season.
According to the actress, Beth is "haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment."
Season five will also dive into Kayce's (Luke Grimes) happy life on the reservation with his wife and son, though Grimes revealed Kayce "can't stay away too long" from the family ranch. Plus, there's also the matter of the visions he saw at the end of season four to deal with, which included glimpses from his time in the Navy and his dead brother, Lee (Dave Annable).
"In true Kayce fashion," Grimes teased, "There's no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he's in between."
Watch it all go down when Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.