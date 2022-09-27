Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett Shares Uterine, Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Jeff Bridges Looks Back on Tough Battle With Cancer & COVID-19

Marlyne Barrett is opening up about her cancer journey.

The actress, who plays cancer survivor Maggie Lockwood on Chicago Med, recently shared that she has been receiving treatment after doctors found a tumor on her uterus and left ovary this past July.

"I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a responsibility to tell my story," Barrett, 44, told People in a Sept. 27 interview. "When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media."

The actress noted that the support she felt when her character underwent treatment for breast cancer in season five of the medical drama is what encouraged her to share her diagnosis.

"They brought me courage," Barrett explained, "and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me."