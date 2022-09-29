Why Kylie Jenner Is "Way Less Stressed" About Her Weight After Baby No. 2

Watch : Kylie Jenner Becomes a TikTok Queen & Saves Instagram | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Baby No. 2 has granted Kylie Jenner a whole new outlook.

Kylie and Kris Jenner got candid during the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians about Kylie's postpartum experience after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with Travis Scott in February.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder disagreed with her mom's claim that Kylie really does "snap right back" after pregnancy, Kylie shared that she has new feelings on her weight after giving birth.

"I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much," she said onscreen. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."

The 25-year-old explained that she is looking at the experience through a different lens, adding, "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."