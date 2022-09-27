Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde

Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays.
The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
"I have not gone gray yet," the 41-year-old told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the Sept. 26 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I haven't had a gray hair yet, isn't that weird?"
Kelly reassured Kim, replying, "You're probably not going to. It's not like your life isn't stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You're free and clear."
But just because the reality TV star might not have to worry about any grays popping up, that doesn't mean her hair routine is low-maintenance. In fact, Kim confessed that it takes almost eight hours for her to dye her roots.
The SKKN founder, who has been rocking platinum blonde hair as of late, said maintaining the look is "so much work."
"The roots are definitely growing out, I'm going to dye them soon," she told the co-hosts. "I'm going to stay blonde for a minute. When I dye my roots, it's gonna take probably eight hours."
Kim unveiled her major hair change at the 2022 Met Gala, where she made a showstopping entrance wearing one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous dresses. According to Kim's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, the star-studded event was the right time for the makeover.
"It just fell into place," he exclusively told E! News in May. "I love a blonde Kim. I think it's so interesting how a color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things."
After explaining it was a lengthy process to dye her hair, he added, "We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim's done the color before. She knows."
The SKIMS founder previously shared how being blonde brings out a different energy in her.
"I'm a totally different person," she said for Allure's August issue. "I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss."