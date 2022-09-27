Why the Family of One of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Is Calling Netflix Series “Harsh and Careless”

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Jeffrey Dahmer's return to the spotlight is not sitting well with everybody.

Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the grisly story of Dahmer's killing spree from 1978 to 1991 when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.

The series instantly shot to the top of the streamer's charts and has dominated social media discussion since its release on Sept. 21—but not everybody is a fan.

Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, said she was never even made aware that Netflix was making a series about the killings.

"I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," Isbell told Insider. "But I'm not money hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."