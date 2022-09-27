Your First Look at One of Us Is Lying's Action-Packed Season 2

The Bayview Four are back for another murder mystery on Peacock's One of Us Is Lying. Find out when the show returns and get your first look at the explosive season two trailer.

Watch: "One of Us Is Lying" Cast Talks How Series Differs From Book

We're not lying about this TV news.

Peacock's One of Us Is Lying is back for a second season on Oct. 20. And after the dramatic death of Jake (Barrett Carnahan) at the end of season one, the Bayview Four are in hotter water than ever in Peacock's newly released sneak peek.

"It's over," says Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel) in the season two trailer as the group seemingly deposes Jake's body in the water. But Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane) thinks otherwise, telling him, "I think it's just getting started."

As a refresher, the first season centered around Nate, Addy, Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada) and Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), all four of whom were suspects in the mysterious death of classmate and runner of the school gossip app About That, Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna).

After a season's worth of investigating, it is revealed that Jake was responsible for Simon's demise and sought to frame the Bayview Four (a.k.a. Murder Club), as Simon knew secrets about them that made them appear as likely suspects.

photos
One of Us Is Lying Character Portraits

During a fight in the woods over evidence proving their innocence, Jake pulled a gun on the group but ended up getting shot himself and died.

The deadly secret lies at the center of season two. Not only are students—including high school queen Vanessa (Sara Thompson)—suspicious of news that Jake fled to Mexico, but the Murder Club is being targeted by another blackmailer, this time the mysterious Simon Says.

"We have to figure out who Simon Says is," says Bronwyn in the trailer, to which someone replies, "And until then, we need to do whatever they say."

The eight-episode season also stars Jess McLeod as Janae, Melissa Collazo as Maeve and Alimi Ballard as Kevin.

Showrunner Erica Saleh also serves as a writer and executive producer, alongside executive producers Darío Madrona, John Sacchi, Matt Groesch, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson. Executive producer Michael Weaver also directs the series with Shannon Kohli, Roxanne Benjamin and Ben Semanoff.

From smashing cars to explosions, new relationships, kidnappings and more, fans will have to tune in to see "just how far they'll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other," according to Peacock's description.

Check out the full trailer above, and scroll below for first-look pics at One of Us Is Lying season two.

One of Us Is Lying premieres Thursday, Oct. 20, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo and Cooper van Grootel
Peacock
Jess McLeod, Chibuikem Uche and Cooper van Grootel
Peacock
Marianly Tejada
Peacock
Cooper van Grootel
Peacock
Jess McLeod
Peacock
Chibuikem Uche, Cooper van Grootel, Marianly Tejada, Annalisa Cochrane and Jess McLeod
Peacock
Cooper van Grootel
Peacock
Melissa Collazo
Peacock
Chibuikem Uche
Peacock
Annalisa Cochrane and Sara Thompson
Peacock
Marianly Tejada
Peacock
Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada and Cooper van Grootel
Peacock
Cooper van Grootel and Marianly Tejada
