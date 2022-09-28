Nordstrom Rack Beauty Deals: Dyson, Nuface, Drybar & More Markdowns Starting at $11

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's expensive to look this good. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has products from our favorite beauty brands on major discounts, and these deals don't come around often. From a high-tech Dyson straightener to silk scrunchies that will minimize hair breakage to a Drybar straightening brush, you won't be able to get enough of these beauty deals.
Plus, Nordstrom Rack is giving us great deals on facial tools, so you can level-up your self care game. We think you'll love shopping these deals like viral NuFace devices that rarely go on sale and a contouring facial massager that's 78% off now.
If you see us looking our extra fabulous in three to five business days, now you know why. Scroll below to shop these Nordstrom Rack beauty deals before they sell out.
Conair Double Ceramic 1
If you've been needing to replace your curling iron, this one is the perfect addition to your hair styling routine, and it's on sale now.
Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush
Style your hair for a frizz-free look in one step with Drybar's heated straightening brush.
T3 Certified Refurbished SinglePass® 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron
Fan favorite T3 products create gorgeous curls, so get your hands on this one that's 40% off now.
Terre Mere Contouring Massage Roller
This contouring facial massage roller is normally over $100, but it's on sale for 78% off now.
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
If you've ever curled your hair with rollers, you know how voluminous and gorgeous they can make your hair. Look like you just got a blow out for just $11.
NuFace Refreshed Mini Kit - Platinum
NuFace devices have gone viral on TikTok because they give you jaw-dropping, face-lifting results almost instantly. They don't go on sale often, so grab this discounted one now for a snatched look.
Drybar Reserve 1-inch Vibrating Styling Iron
Drybar says its advanced vibrating technology creates the perfect tension for gorgeous straight or curly hair. Get this styling product for 15% off now.
Slip Silk Bauble Hair Tie - Set of 3
Silk hair ties are great for your hair, as they prevent breakage that normal hair ties can cause. Plus, these hair ties are so cute, and they're 48% off now.
Conair Double Ceramic Triple Barrel Waver
For just $26, you can achieve trending beach waves. It'll look like you just got your hair styled by a professional, but you can achieve this look at home with Conair's Triple Barrel Waver.
Drybar 4-Pack Hold Me Hair Clips
We've all been there- you do your hair before you do your makeup, and now you need to keep your hair off your face without messing it up. These hair clips will be a game-changer for your getting ready routine.
Dyson Corrale™ Straightener Black Nickel/Fuchsia – Refurbished
Dyson products don't often go on sale, so take advantage of this 24% off deal and straighten your hair with the best technology. This straightener uses flexing plates to shape and gather hair, enabling enhanced styling with less heat.
Danielle White Dual-Sided Facial Roller & Plush Headband Set
For just $11, you can get your hands on a facial roller and a plush headband for the best self care on a budget.