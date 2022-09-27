Camila Morrone Recreates the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy LBD After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Camila Morrone's latest look proves that a little black dress is anything but basic.
The 25-year-old oozed sex appeal at the Burberry spring/summer 2023 afterparty in London on Sept. 26, wearing a skintight mini dress that not only clung to her curves like a fitted glove but displayed her chest with its plunging neckline.
Camila's black mesh coat—which she cooly wore off-shoulder—diamond-patterned pantyhose and pointed pumps were the perfect finishing touches to her look, as they added edge to her risqué LBD.
If anything, the model took a page from Princess Diana's style book, reviving the "revenge dress" that was famously coined after the late royal dressed in a revealing little black dress at a Vanity Fair fundraiser in 1994—the same night King Charles III had his tell-all interview about their marital issues.
Camila's post-breakup fashion moment comes less than a month after she and Leonardo DiCaprio split after four years together. The Oscar-winning actor has since been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.
In fact, Camila and Gigi recently crossed paths during Milan Fashion Week, as the two both attended the Versace spring/summer 2023 show.
Camila sat front row for the show in a sheer corset top and wide-legged trousers, while the supermodel strutted the runway in the brand's newest designs.
Ahead of traveling to Italy, Gigi and Leo were spotted getting cozy together in New York City.
"They have hung out several times and he is interested," a source told E! News. "Gigi is having fun with it. She is not interested in anything serious."
A separate insider echoed similar sentiments, noting that the two "are into each other," but "neither of them want a relationship" at the moment.
"Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy," the second source said. "Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties."
As for Camila? The actress seems to be enjoying the single life. Aside from attending multiple fashion shows across the pond, she's been spotted with her gal pals and even danced the night away while celebrating Kaia Gerber's 21st birthday on Sept 3.
While Leo and Camila have yet to publicly comment on their breakup, a source previously told E! News that "distance played a factor" and their relationship simply "ran its course."