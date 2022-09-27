Anchor Lynette Romero Announces Her New TV Gig After KTLA Drama

Watch : Anchor Lynette Romero Reveals New TV Gig After KTLA Drama

Lynette Romero is excited to introduce her new TV family.

On Sept. 27, the former KTLA news anchor announced she will be joining fellow Southern California news station KNBC to work on Today in LA weekday mornings.

"I know I haven't had a chance to talk to you directly," Lynette told followers in an Instagram video. "I've missed you and I want to thank you for reaching out to me. I know you've been worried about me and I want you to know I'm OK and you know what? This is good news!"

According to NBC Los Angeles, Lynette will join the show Oct. 10 as anchor and reporter, working alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

"I have a new family. I have a new home," she said. "Come with me. Let me open the door and welcome you in. I can't wait to get started. I can't wait for you to meet my new family...I told you I'd be right back and here I am."