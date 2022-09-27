House of the Dragon Loses Another Executive Producer Ahead of Season 2

House of the Dragon is losing producers as quickly as it's losing cast members.
Jocelyn Diaz, who served as an executive producer on the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, will not return for season two, according to Deadline.
Diaz, whose previous producing credits include the 2016 documentaries America Divided and Serena, had a one-year deal with an option for a second, according to the outlet, which is not being picked up.
Her exit comes just two days after an explosive episode of House of the Dragon on Sept. 25, which saw three cast members—Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes)—meet their makers.
Suffice to say, season two will look quite a bit different from season one—and not just on screen.
In addition to Diaz's departure, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his exit from the show on Aug. 31, after just two episodes had aired.
"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege," Sapochnik said in a statement obtained by E! News, "especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."
Prior to his work on House of the Dragon, Sapochnik directed six episodes of Game of Thrones and acted as a producer on the show's eighth and final season.
Alan Taylor, who directed seven episodes of Game of Thrones over the course of its run, will join the second season of House of the Dragon as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes.
"It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," Sapochnik explained. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands."
Deadline also reported that Ron Schmidt, who also served as an executive producer on season one, "quietly exited the series awhile ago."
E! News reached out to reps for Diaz and HBO and have not heard back.
New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.