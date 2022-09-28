Whitney Rose Spills on RHUGT Thailand Trip and Those Leah McSweeney "Elephant Dung" Rumors

The Real Housewives are taking Thailand—but not without some drama, of course.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Whitney Rose is coming clean about those smelly season three rumors. Back in August, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney found herself at the center of online chatter claiming she was banned from Thailand after throwing "elephant dung" while filming the Peacock series.
Now, Leah's RHUGT co-star is shooting down the rumors.
While Whitney exclusively told E! News it's "technically" possible a castmate came in contact with animal poop, she explained, "No, she did not pick up elephant poop and throw it. We were at an elephant sanctuary, and we were bathing with the elephants and there was some horsing around. So, a mud fight is naturally gonna happen, but no, she didn't pick up poop and throw it at someone. But yes, there were things thrown."
Leah previously responded to the allegations by replying to one fan on Instagram with, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen [laughing emoji] sorry to disappoint!!!"
Messy mud fights aside, Whitney gushed that filming abroad with Housewives from other cities was "one of the coolest things I've ever done."
"I loved every minute of it, I keep telling everyone it was like the Housewife Olympics," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said, adding, "Lots of drama, lots of fun. We got to do it in Phuket and it's so different when you're filming with women you don't know. You're spending all this time to genuinely get to know each other. So that was really cool and I made some unexpected friends."
As for which fellow Bravo stars she got closest with, it was two ladies from Real Housewives of Potomac.
"I was not expecting to be friends with Candiace [Dillard]. She and I hit it off and ended up having a great time," Whitney shared. "I would consider her a friend now, we really bonded. Same with Gizelle [Bryant]. I fell in love with Potomac."
Catch up on the first two seasons of RHUGT any time on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns tonight, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
