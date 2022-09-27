Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This 2-In-1 $159 Bag for Just $45

The Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet is part-wristlet, part-handbag, and completely on-trend.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 27, 2022 5:11 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Kate Spade BagE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I wish I was one of those people who could walk out of the house completely carefree and unencumbered. However, I do "need" my must-haves with me when I'm on the go. For those days when you want to carry the least amount possible, you need a small bag. The Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet is the perfect choice and it's on sale for just 24 hours. It has enough room for your keys, cards, and makeup, but it's incredibly light. 

You can carry this as a handbag or convert the strap to use it as a wristlet. There are three colors to choose from, black, tan, and dark red. Usually, this bag costs $159, but you can get the Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet for just $45 today only.

read
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James: Get a $125 Dress for $39 and More 70% Off Deals

Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet

This convertible bag is available in three colors and it's on sale for $45 today only.

$159
$45
Kate Spade

If you're looking for more great deals, we rounded up the best picks from Lululemon.

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Relinquishing Custody of Daughter

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin From Selena Gomez

3

We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly This Whole Time

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Relinquishing Custody of Daughter

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin From Selena Gomez

3

We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly This Whole Time

4

Ashton Kutcher Makes Confession About 2011 Film With Natalie Portman

5

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Meds Led to Son's NICU Stay