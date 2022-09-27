Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This 2-In-1 $159 Bag for Just $45

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I wish I was one of those people who could walk out of the house completely carefree and unencumbered. However, I do "need" my must-haves with me when I'm on the go. For those days when you want to carry the least amount possible, you need a small bag. The Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet is the perfect choice and it's on sale for just 24 hours. It has enough room for your keys, cards, and makeup, but it's incredibly light.

You can carry this as a handbag or convert the strap to use it as a wristlet. There are three colors to choose from, black, tan, and dark red. Usually, this bag costs $159, but you can get the Kate Spade Leila Convertible Wristlet for just $45 today only.