RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Explains What Caused Her Rift With Heather Gay

Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship has hit a cold front.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars are about to go from BFFs to enemies on season three of the hit Bravo series. The shocking trailer not only teased a falling out in their relationship, but a physical altercation where Heather pushes Whitney.
"That moment changed everything forever," Whitney exclusively told E! News. "It's hard. That was a hard rift for me to swallow."
As for what led to that moment, Whitney says the source of the drama is the rumors Meredith Marks brings up about Lisa Barlow "doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."
"It's hard because Heather and I have been such good friends and we're second cousins," Whitney explained. "There's a big moment and you see in the trailer, there's some rumors circulating. Who is the source of them, where do they all come out—the women disagree on that and it does drive wedges between a lot of friendships, especially Heather and I."
While Whitney says "a lot of dynamics change" in the group this season and there's "a lot of shifts in alliances and friendships," the changes also bring "a lot of clarity and a lot of truth."
"For me this season, I kind of find out who my real friends are," she added.
Whitney also defended new BFF Lisa against Meredith's allegations. "They are just rumors," she said. "We don't know if there's any truth to them. Now, on the other side, I know what the truth is. It was shocking, but at the same time it was expected because Lisa had her hot mic moment and said all those things about Meredith. So naturally, Meredith is going to come for Lisa."
Another big shocker for Whitney this season on RHOSLC is co-star Jen Shah changing her plea to guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing fraud scheme.
"I didn't see it coming," she admitted of the decision made by Jen, who's currently awaiting sentencing. "I thought she was going to maintain her innocence and fight 'til the end, because she told us she was innocent and she was going to fight it. That's what I expected her to do. So when I heard she changed her plea I was pretty shocked."
Hear more season three scoop from Whitney in the interview above.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
