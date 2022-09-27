RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Explains What Caused Her Rift With Heather Gay

Watch : RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay

Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship has hit a cold front.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars are about to go from BFFs to enemies on season three of the hit Bravo series. The shocking trailer not only teased a falling out in their relationship, but a physical altercation where Heather pushes Whitney.

"That moment changed everything forever," Whitney exclusively told E! News. "It's hard. That was a hard rift for me to swallow."

As for what led to that moment, Whitney says the source of the drama is the rumors Meredith Marks brings up about Lisa Barlow "doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

"It's hard because Heather and I have been such good friends and we're second cousins," Whitney explained. "There's a big moment and you see in the trailer, there's some rumors circulating. Who is the source of them, where do they all come out—the women disagree on that and it does drive wedges between a lot of friendships, especially Heather and I."