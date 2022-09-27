Maroon 5 Announces New Gig Amid Adam Levine Scandal

Watch : Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 is not letting Adam Levine's scandal stop them from being booked and busy.

A week after the band's frontman denied cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, the Grammy-winning group has been booked to headline a 2023 residency in Las Vegas.

According to a press release, Maroon 5 will kick off their residency on March 24, 2023 at Sin City's Dolby Live at Park MGM. Over the course of 16 shows through August 2023, the band will give "fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue."

News of Maroon 5's upcoming residency comes just days after Sumner Stroh came forward alleging that she had an affair with Adam—who is currently expecting his third child with his wife.

On Sept. 19, Sumner posted a TikTok saying that she was "easily manipulated" into the alleged affair with the "Moves Like Jagger" singer. She then shared screenshots of alleged text messages between herself and Adam on the screen behind her, while adding that she and the singer "were seeing each other for about a year."