Hayden Panettiere Reflects on "Heartbreaking" Decision to Relinquish Custody of Daughter

Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions

Hayden Panettiere is ready to reveal why she signed over custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya.

The Scream actress—who has previously been about her struggles with opioid and alcohol addiction—recently shared that there initially "wasn't a discussion" between her and her Ukraine-based ex Wladimir Klitschko regarding him getting full custody in 2018.

"If he'd come to me and said, ‘I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while,' to which if I had probably had enough of a conversation, I would've said, ‘Okay. that makes sense,'" Hayden explained on a recent episode of Red Table Talk. "I get it. I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

But that's not how it went down. "Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting," she added. "I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."