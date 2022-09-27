Allow Pregnant Blake Lively to Get You in the Fall Spirit With Her Glittery Pumpkin

Get ready to fall in love with Blake Lively's latest creations.
The actress, 35, showed she's in the seasonal spirit by giving fans a peek at her autumn-themed artistry.
"To everyone who's email I haven't responded to or call I haven't returned: I'm sorry," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 26. "I've been busy with urgent matters…"
So what has Lively been working on? As seen in her post, she decorated some pumpkins. And while some may prefer to go a spooky route with the design, the Gossip Girl alum decided to give her pumpkins a magical touch and make them look like unicorns.
"I've always wanted to glitter the stem of a white pumpkin and call it a unicorn," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Finally had an excuse to. Inspired by kids cakes."
But this wasn't her only project. Lively also baked some pumpkin-shaped bread, giving a shout-out to Idyllwild Bread for teaching her how to create what she dubbed the "most crunchy and steamy sourdough" and thanking Tyler Cartner, founder of bread lames brand Wire Monkey, and Sourdough Enzo's Rachel for the inspiration.
As the Age of Adaline star put it, "I forgive you social media for surveilling me when you get it so right with 'things I might like.'"
Lively also whipped up some dessert using a "family butter pound cake recipe" as well as a pumpkin centerpiece she notes was inspired by home decor brand Terrain. And to finish off her list of crafts, she created a cooler by carving out a gourd, where she placed bottles from her sparkly beverage brand Betty Buzz.
"I added fresh apple slices and cinnamon sticks which are key," she noted. "They create such a captivatingly fall smell that literally makes you salivate! Especially when this is outside and the wind picks up the scent."
And while fall is just getting started, Lively already proved she'll be ready for the winter holidays too by rocking a pair of Christmas pajamas in one of the photos.
The start of a new season isn't Lively's only reason to celebrate. She and her husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together, with the Shallows celeb confirming her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15.
"I just like to create," Lively told Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes during their panel. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."
Lively and Reynolds are already mom and dad to three daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3. And while the pair have given fans a peek into their family life in interviews, they are protective of their kids privacy, with Lively recently slamming the paparazzi for "waiting outside" her home to try and get a photo of her amid her pregnancy reveal.
"You freak me and my kids out," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference."