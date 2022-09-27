Meghan Trainor Recalls “F--ked Up” Moment Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Led to Son’s NICU Stay

Megan Trainor, who welcomed her first baby in 2021, reflected on the guilt she felt after nurses implied that her antidepressant medication may have contributed to her son Riley’s NICU stay.

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the negativity she endured in the hospital after her son's 2021 birth.

The "All About That Bass" singer—who shares son Riley, 19 months, with husband Daryl Sabara—recently shared that after her son was admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after a last-minute C-section, the nurses implied that her medication was to blame for his brief stay. 

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she explained during a Sept. 21 interview with Romper. "It was really f--ked up."

Meghan said the medical staff did not know what was wrong with her son, but he struggled to wake up. 

"They had no name for what was wrong," she continued. "He just wouldn't wake up. They said, ‘It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

After five days, Daryl, 30, and Meghan, 28, were able to take Riley home from the NICU. However, the newborn didn't cry a lot during the first month of his life, which made his parents worried. 

"We kept being like, ‘Uh oh, what's up with him?'" the Grammy winner told the publication. "'Is this what serial killers are like when they're first born? They never cry?'"

And while Riley may have had a rocky start after birth, he is now a perfectly healthy baby boy—and that's all Meghan and Daryl are thankful for.

"Years ago, when people asked, ‘Where do you see yourself in 10 years?'" she told Romper, "I'm like, ‘Right here.' But I never even thought it could be this good."

