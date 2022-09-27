Bella Hadid Follows Up That Underwear Outfit With Another Bold Look—Fit for Spooky Season

Watch : Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!

Bella Hadid has gone to the dark side.

Just in time for spooky season, the supermodel shared a series vampy selfies while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

In Instagram photos posted on Sept. 25, Bella served up major Mortica Adams vibes while wearing a black long-sleeve gown that featured a plunging neckline. She styled the body-hugging getup with a thick studded belt, and her glam was equally as fierce as she sported black nails, smokey cat-eyes and a dark, ultra-straight hairstyle which was parted down the middle.

Fans were quick to comment on the 25-year-old's vixen look, with one writing that she was "serving Julia Fox" energy. Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid also chimed in, dropping several red heart emojis on her daughter's post.

Two days earlier, Bella was photographed in the same edgy ensemble after walking the runway in the Versace ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion show. As seen in pics on Instagram, the style star hit up Donatella Versace's after-party, alongside friends Emily Ratajkowski, Normani, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and her older sister Gigi Hadid.