Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Shares Bridesmaid Gifts You'll "Love, Love, Love"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers haven't even watched Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding on TV yet, but the big day became instantly iconic to the Tre Huggers and Bravo fans alike. Her hair hairstyle instantly earned a spot in the Real Housewives hall of fame, and the fans are eagerly waiting for this to air. In the meantime, you can do some Tre-inspired shopping. The Dancing With the Stars contestant shared the gifts she got for her bridesmaids, including co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, along with her four daughters and other loved ones.
The reality TV icon shared, "I was able to put together the cutest personalized travel bags for each of my bridesmaids & some very special people that made my day amazing! I hand selected everything that went into the bag because they are my absolute favorite products & I wanted them for my absolute favorite people!"
Channel Teresa's namaste with some of her favorite beauty, travel, and fashion picks.
Teresa Giudice's Bridesmaid Gift Picks
Lily & Bean Personalized Canvas Totes
Bravo fans have seen these personalized tote bags all over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. You can pick your favorite color combination and customize your bag with your initials, monogram, or nickname.
Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover
We love long-lasting eye makeup, but that also means we need a very effective eye makeup remover. The Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover removes waterproof mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner without making your skin feel greasy or sticky. While this makeup remover is tough on makeup, it's gentle on your skin and suitable for people who wear contact lenses, according to the brand.
This makeup remover has 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 68.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Rejuvenating Sheet Mask
Revive your skin with this incredibly hydrating sheet mask. This mask gives "radiance, smoothness, and plumpness in as little as ten minutes," according to the brand. It has 12.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
This hair treatment has 517.2K Sephora Loves, 67,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 2,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
This product is said to protect your hair from heat damage/pollution, add shine, smooth out frizz, After you shower, work this serum through damp hair. You can smooth it out with a sleek blow dry, diffuse your natural curls, or just let it air dry.
E! Shopping Editors tried this and loved it. This serum has 57.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
Use a clarifying shampoo to get rid of product buildup and give your hair a deep clean. Apply this shampoo to wet hair, paying special attention to your scalp and working through to the ends. Work it in, lather it up, and let it do its thing for about five minutes.
This shampoo has 30.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
St. Moriz Professional Daily Tanning Moisturizer
Build a natural-looking, gradual glow with this tanning moisturizer. This is a great intro to tanning for beginners because it's so easy to use. This product is incredibly hydrating too.
An Ulta shopper said, "I have fair skin and for me this worked great. I had subtle natural looking color in just a few hours. Finally a tanner that doesn't smell bad. This lotion dries quickly also which is a huge plus, apply it everyday if you want a deeper tan."
Made by Mary Jude Bar Necklace
This bar necklace is such a classic design. You can personalize this for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for someone in your life. Add your name, initials, quote, an anniversary date, or another personal touch.
Pacifica Kale Smoothie Refining Face Lotion with Niacinamide
Hydrate your skin, combat redness, and improve tone/texture with Pacifica's Kale Smoothie Refining Face Lotion.
A fan of this quick-absorbing moisturizer said, "Great product, would recommend 12/10. I love the smell and texture of this product. It goes on smooth and isn't greasy."
PÜR Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby Pencil
Give your pout a dose of hydration with this tinted lip crayon, which can also double as a blush when you apply it to your cheeks.
There are several shades to choose from. A shopper reviewed, "I love this lip color. The color is translucent enough to apply without much effort (or a mirror!), but it stays on for hours with a nice lip tint. It's moisturizing as well, no drying effect at all, even in a dry climate."
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Florence by Mills was created by Millie Bobby Brown. These hydrating, brightening under eye patches are shaped like little whales. You will feel re-energized and moisturized when you use these. They soothe the skin, de-puff, and combat dull skin.
These have a loyal following with 1,500+ five-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing that these work "like fillers for an evening out," explaining, "I use these before going out. They de-puff my eyes and get rid of the hollowness temporarily. They feel like they don't have much product on them but whatever is on there really does the trick for me!"
Someone else shared, "These are the absolute besttt things ever They make you feel renewed and fresh and they are absolutely ADORABLE."
Jilly & Ally 2-Piece Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Deluxe Set
Treat yourself with this gua sha and roller set from Jill & Ally. These tools are great to reduce puffiness and help your serums/oils absorb into your skin. These easy-to-use tools can make a major difference when you incorporate them into your routine on a regular basis.
