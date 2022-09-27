Never Scrub a Water Bottle Again: These $8 Cleaning Tablets Have 25,100+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A lot of us have ditched single-use plastic products in favor of reusable options. If you love to sip on water, tea, or iced coffee from a reusable bottle, you also know how annoying those containers are to clean. It can be hard to reach the bottom of the bottle, let alone scrub it clean. So, what are you supposed to do? You can't just buy a new water bottle every time it gets dirty. That defeats the purpose of reusable bottles, after all. Thankfully, Amazon always has an affordable answer.

You need to check out these water bottle cleaning tablets. Say goodbye to hours of scrubbing your water bottle or coffee to-go mug. All you need to do is fill the container with warm water. Then drop in one Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablet. Wait 15-30 minutes, rinse out the water and you'll be amazed. This easy-to-use cleaning product removes those tough stains and saves you a ton of time.

The Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablets cost $8 for a twelve-pack and they have 25,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Save your water bottle and the time you would have spent cleaning. You need these tablets in your life.