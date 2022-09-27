Proof Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Drew Has Inherited Her Eye for Fashion

Watch : North West's 9th Birthday Features Private Jet & Bloody Tents

A future fashionista.

At the launch of Jessica Simpson's fall collection, held at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, the fashion mogul's oldest daughter Maxwell Drew proved that there is more than one style star in their family.

The 10-year-old showed up to the Sept. 24 event rockin' a cool, emo-girl-inspired look, which included an oversized camo-print jacket, wide leg jeans and black platform boots.

On hand to to support her mom, Maxwell was joined by her dad (and Jessica's husband of eight years) Eric Johnson and her siblings Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, making the afternoon a family affair.

Maxwell's edgy style is similar to the baggy, oversized styles often rocked by her BFF: Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West.

ICYMI, Jessica recently shared that Maxwell and North became besties while playing basketball on a team that was coached by Eric.

"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she told Us Weekly in April. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."

She continued, "It's been fun because we live in the same neighborhood. So, it makes it easy."

We'll be keeping our eyes on these two!