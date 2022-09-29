The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Choosing—and Changing—Her Son's Name

The life of Kylie Jenner is filled with mysteries, especially when it comes to the name of her son with Travis Scott.
For those who haven't been keeping up: The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed earlier this year that she had changed her baby boy's name after putting it down as "Wolf Webster" on his birth certificate. Kylie and Travis—who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—have not yet updated the legal document or publicly announce the new name, sparking theories and confusion from fans.
Now, on the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie cleared the air about choosing her 7-month-old son's name, revealing that it was sister Khloe Kardashian was the one who first suggested to call him Wolf. While speaking to mom Kris Jenner, the reality star teased that she and Travis "think we know his official name," but are holding off on telling others "because god forbid we change it again."
"We really didn't have a name," Kylie told Kris. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."
According to the Life of Kylie alum, she had to submit a birth certificate within a certain time following her son's arrival, so she "felt the pressure" to name him despite not being completely 100 percent on his moniker. After hearing Khloe pitch the name Wolf, Kylie settled on it because she liked alliterative initials with Travis' surname (he was born Jacques Webster II).
"So, we just put Wolf Webster in that moment," Kylie recalled. "Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'"
And while Kylie acknowledges that the confusion behind her son's name is now "a part of his story," she said in a separate confessional the newborn's name "hasn't been changed legally yet" because "Travis actually still changes his name a few times."
"He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that," she continued. "And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"
Instead of trying out different names for their son each day, Kylie joked that she's "waiting for him to just name himself" before updating his birth certificate.
As for Khloe's own newborn son? Like Kylie, the Good American founder has yet to disclose her baby boy's name, but she did hint on the season two premiere of The Kardashians that it'll be similar to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson's moniker.
"It is going to start with a T," she said. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at."