The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Choosing—and Changing—Her Son's Name

Watch : Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?

The life of Kylie Jenner is filled with mysteries, especially when it comes to the name of her son with Travis Scott.

For those who haven't been keeping up: The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed earlier this year that she had changed her baby boy's name after putting it down as "Wolf Webster" on his birth certificate. Kylie and Travis—who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—have not yet updated the legal document or publicly announce the new name, sparking theories and confusion from fans.

Now, on the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie cleared the air about choosing her 7-month-old son's name, revealing that it was sister Khloe Kardashian was the one who first suggested to call him Wolf. While speaking to mom Kris Jenner, the reality star teased that she and Travis "think we know his official name," but are holding off on telling others "because god forbid we change it again."

"We really didn't have a name," Kylie told Kris. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."