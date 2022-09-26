Everything to Know About Michele Morrone After Khloe Kardashian Outing

Here's everything you need to know to keep up with Michele Morrone.
Just days ago, Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone turned heads at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show. Not only were the two spotted sitting next to one another at the event, but Michele also shared a snap to his Instagram Stories of himself and Khloe closely posing together backstage.
Khloe hasn't spoken out about the nature of their relationship, but Michele's rep denied they're dating, per Page Six.
That hasn't stopped fans from getting curious about the Italian actor, who captured audience's attention globally as Massimo in Netflix's 2020 erotic thriller 365 Days.
Want to learn more about the 31-year-old who spent some time with Khloe? Keep reading.
Michele Morrone Is an Actor, Singer and Model
Michele is known for his role as Massimo in Netflix's 365 Days trilogy and has also acted in the TV series Medici and The Trial. He is also a singer who put out his debut studio album, Dark Room, in 2020, per his Instagram. Aside from singing and acting, Michele has a career in modeling, which includes posing for Dolce and Gabbana.
Michele Found Filming 365 Days’ Sex Scenes "Kind of Weird."
Due to his friendship with Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele found it a bit odd to film those steamy scenes together. However, they eventually had fun with It.
"For me, it wasn't hard to do that because, as an actor, I always wanted to be real in everything I do,” Michele shared in an exclusive 2020 interview with E! News. "So normal sex scene, I just want it to be real because I want to have done my work in the most pure way ever."
Michele Morrone Is a Father of Two
Michele is dad to sons Marcus, who was born in 2014 and Brado, who was born in 2017. Michele shares Marcus and Brado with his ex-wife Rouba Saadeh. They divorced in 2018.
His Children Inspire His Music
Michele’s song “Angels,” which was released on Aug. 19, is dedicated to his kids.
“In it, I describe a dream I had,” Michele shared of the single on his website. “We were all flying through the air without a care in the world, jumping from cloud to cloud. This song is my own very personal prayer for my kids. It’s my heartfelt apology that I can’t always be there for them and spend time with them.”
He Loves the Beach
Michele and his son Marcus consider the beach their “favorite place,” he shared on Instagram.
Michele Morrone Is From Italy
Per his IMDb page, Michele was born in Melegnano, Italy.
He Knows How to Paint
When asked to share a secret talent in a 2020 interview with 10 Magazine, Michele quipped, “I can paint and definitely cook good eggs lol.” But his skills with a paint brush are no longer a secret, as he has shared his work across his Instagram profile.
Michele’s Acting Career Stemmed From Watching a Harry Potter Film
“When I was only 11 years old I watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone for the first time,” he wrote in an Aug. 28 Instagram post. “I was absolutely captivated and enchanted. I wanted and i had to belong to that magical world full of mysteries.”
He added, “I realized that I would never become a real Wizard and the only way to do magic was to make movies.. Cinema.”
He Considers Being a Dad His "Most Difficult Job"
"My kids are seven and three years old, and they don’t know anything about life,” Michele said in a 2021 interview with ELLE India. “They’re like sponges; they just absorb everything that you do and say. So, you have to be really, really, careful.”