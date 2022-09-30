Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis

Watch : Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif.

After the celebration, Cheyenne shared a few sweet pics from the big day to her Instagram Stories, with one featuring a note received from Zach before the ceremony. "Here's to a lifetime together," the message read. "I love you so much and can't wait to see you later."

Many of Cheyenne's co-stars were in attendance to celebrate the couple's love story. In fact, the bride previously told E! News that people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and Black Ink Tattoo were welcome to attend. "We invited everyone," she joked in May. "We covered all bases."

While it's unclear if the ceremony was filmed for MTV cameras, Cheyenne, 29, previously teased that her nuptials were going to be big.