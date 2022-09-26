Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Vegas is for the girls.

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.

Becca supported her leading lady in Las Vegas as the "Girls Like Girls" singer presented at the award show.

Hayley posted a photo a slew of photos from the festival, including one of the couple cuddling on a couch. She captioned the Sept. 25 Instagram photos with, "Date Night in Vegas."

Becca echoed her girlfriend's sentiments, sharing a video from the red carpet where the podcast host playfully taps Hayley on the butt before running off to take her own pictures. Becca captioned the video, "Hayley's 1st iheart festival."