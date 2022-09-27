Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude in Goldfinger-Inspired Portraits Celebrating Her 50th Birthday

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Taught Brad Pitt This Skincare Hack

Gwyneth Paltrow is simply glowing on her 50th birthday.

After all, the Goop founder was dipped in gold in a series of nude portraits celebrating the milestone on Sept. 27. Shot by Andrew Yee, the images were inspired by the James Bond flick Goldfinger and featured the Iron Man actress with nothing but metallic paint covering her naked body.

"I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing," Gwyneth shared in a statement. "It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

The photos come just days after Gwyneth penned a lengthy essay about turning the big 5-0.

Pointing out her "silver hair and fine lines," the Oscar winner explained how she's embraced signs of aging as "evidence of all the days" she's lived thus far.