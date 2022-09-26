Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN

Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude.

After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway.

On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a satin corset bodysuit, over a sheer unitard, styled with a full-length fur coat, over-the-knee high-heeled boots and matching handbag.

This is hardly the first time the Kardashians star has showcased fierce feline-inspired fashions. In March 2019, she wore not one but two different all-over leopard-print outfits from Azzedine Alaïa during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim's latest leopard turn comes after the debut of Ciao Kim, her design collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The collection, which will be a part of the Italian fashion house's spring/summer 2023 rollout, features wild flashback styles from the '80s through the '00s.