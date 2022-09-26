Kim Kardashian Prowls Around Italy in Sexy Leopard Print Outfit After Dolce & Gabbana Runway Debut

In town for fashion week, Kim Kardashian turned heads on the streets of Milan in a wild leopard-print ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Kardashian is serving major cattitude.

After walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the 41-year-old continued to strut her stuff, making the streets of Italy her own personal runway.

On Sept. 25, Kim was spotted rockin' a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a satin corset bodysuit, over a sheer unitard, styled with a full-length fur coat, over-the-knee high-heeled boots and matching handbag.

This is hardly the first time the Kardashians star has showcased fierce feline-inspired fashions. In March 2019, she wore not one but two different all-over leopard-print outfits from Azzedine Alaïa during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim's latest leopard turn comes after the debut of Ciao Kim, her design collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The collection, which will be a part of the Italian fashion house's spring/summer 2023 rollout, features wild flashback styles from the '80s through the '00s.

"I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000s looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 25. "You could feel the moment you put on a D & G dress that the intention when it was designed & made was to celebrate the woman wearing it."

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Explaining the process was a months-long endeavor, the SKIMS founder said she went through countless photos of their clothes and picked out her favorites she wanted to bring back.

"Not only did the D & G team allow me to curate the collection they also trusted me & my team to create all of the content, the short film, music & creative direction of the show, working along side their incredible team," she continued. "This process really allowed me to express my creativity without limitations."

 

