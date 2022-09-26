Meghan King’s Ex Jim Edmonds Marries Kortnie O’Connor in Italian Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim's Cheating Scandal

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor have officially tied the knot.

On Sept. 25, the former professional baseball player married the realtor in a private ceremony at the villa Giardino del Mosaico in Italy in front of 32 guests, according to People.

"This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor told the publication Sept. 26. "It was more than I could have ever imagined."

Edmonds added, "The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."

Following the nuptials, Edmonds, 52, shared wedding photos of himself and his new wife. "Most beautiful bride ever," he captioned the Sept. 26 Instagram post. "Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!"

As seen in the pictures, O'Connor, 37, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white wedding dress that featured sheer sides and a floral lace pattern, while the groom kept it classy and simple in a black tuxedo, complete with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.