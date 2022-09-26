Robin Wright Files for Divorce From Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage

It's over for Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet.
The actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News.
In the documents, the House of Cards star cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, noting the date of separation as July 31, 2022.
The filing also states that Wright and Giraudet had a postnuptial agreement and that "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property," with Wright seeking to stop the court from awarding spousal support to either her or Giraudet.
Interestingly, the filing lists the former couple's marriage date as Nov. 26, 2017—just a few months after taking their romance public—noting their separation came four years and eight months later. However, Wright and Giraudet held a wedding ceremony in August 2018, with her daughter Dylan Frances Penn posting a video from a celebration to Instagram Aug. 12, 2018 and captioning it "Weddin vibes." A source close to Wright described the wedding to People as "very intimate and low-key," adding, "Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production."
Wright and Giraudet had first sparked romance rumors in September 2017 after they were photographed at a soccer match together in Paris. They made their red carpet debut as a couple just a few days later at a Vogue party for Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2017.
Over the years, the two kept much of their relationship private, although Wright did post a tribute to the Saint Laurent executive on his birthday in May 2020, calling him her "amour," and she gave fans a glimpse inside their romance by talking about quarantining together during the pandemic on a February 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"It's great," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We're so compatible. Thank god! Can you imagine?"
Wright was previously married to Sean Penn, with whom she shares Dylan, 31, and son Hopper Penn, 29. The Princess Bride alum and the Mystic River actor tied the knot in 1996 and they finalized their divorce in 2010. Prior to her relationship with Penn, Wright was married to Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988. She was also at one time engaged to Ben Foster, with the two going their separate ways in 2015.
E! News has reached out to her attorney for comment but has yet to hear back. Giraudet did not have an attorney on record to speak on his behalf.
This post was updated on Sept. 26, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. PT to reflect E! News' outreach.