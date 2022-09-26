Molly Stern, Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist, Shares Her Daughter Is Cancer Free

Vivienne Schlussel has beat her battle with cancer.
Molly Stern, who is a makeup artist to Reese Witherspoon, Maya Rudolph and Anne Hathaway, shared that her daughter Vivienne is officially free of Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"With the most GRATITUDE and overwhelming JOY I share the news that our beautiful brave daughter is CANCER FREE," Molly wrote in a Sept. 25 post. "#SheDidIt #WeDidIt #NotTodayCancer #BYEEEEEEE."
Molly paired the news with an image of Vivienne flashing a smile while her dad, Dazue Schlussel, gave her a kiss on the head.
The announcement garnered love from several celebs, such as Mindy Kaling and Jake Gyllenhaal who both commented a series of red hearts, as well as Reese who wrote, "Sobbing over this happy news !!"
Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe also chimed in, adding, "Just breathed a huge sigh for you, Viv & the rest of the fam. Could not be happier about this news!!"
Back in May, Molly shared with Instagram users that her daughter was diagnosed after visiting the hospital for a different reason.
"She went into the hospital last Friday due to a hip injury which led Doctors to miraculously find a mass in her chest," Molly wrote on May 6. "I put this here because I want all hands on deck. I want every prayer."
And since then, Molly has been open about documenting and sharing Vivienne's brave journey on social media, which has included eight rounds of chemotherapy. Just days ago, Molly conducted an interview with her daughter on how she felt towards the end of this battle.
"I am Zen. I am good," Vivienne said in Molly's Sept. 23 Instagram Stories. "I am getting my PET scan to hopefully confirm that the medicine is working—has worked and that I'm cancer free hopefully."
Vivienne ended her interview by noting when it comes to starting a new chapter, the "page has turned."
Reese and Molly have been by each other's sides through many life milestones. In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reese said that they've been working together since the ‘90s.
Molly, who has bonded with Reese while working on everything from Little Fires Everywhere to photo shoots, shared a message for her birthday last year that paid homage to their friendship: "Happiest Birthday to my long time muse, dear friend and part time pediatrician. @reesewitherspoon I love you."