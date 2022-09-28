A Bartending Bet Results in Savannah Cleaning Up Vomit in Growing Up Chrisley Sneak Peek

Chase and Savannah Chrisley are always down for some family competition.

The two put their sibling rivalry to the test with a good old-fashioned bet in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Sept. 28 episode, as Chase bets that Savannah couldn't last a full shift working at a bar.

In the clip, the two head off to the Live Oak bar in Nashville with Chase's roommate Elliott. And despite some initial nerves about bussing tables and making drinks for a packed bar, Savannah knows she's in it to win it.

As the show's narrator reminds us, Savannah is "no stranger to hard work," as she created her own beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, competed in Miss Teen USA and (jokingly) "lived with Todd Chrisley for almost 20 years."

The group is greeted by the bar's owner, Chase's friend Maggie, who is ready to put Savannah to work. But the reality star isn't headed behind the bar just yet, as Maggie tells her, "Let's start doing a little bit of the hard work when it comes to the industry."