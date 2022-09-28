Exclusive

A Bartending Bet Results in Savannah Cleaning Up Vomit in Growing Up Chrisley Sneak Peek

Chase and Savannah Chrisley are always down for some family competition.

The two put their sibling rivalry to the test with a good old-fashioned bet in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Sept. 28 episode, as Chase bets that Savannah couldn't last a full shift working at a bar.

In the clip, the two head off to the Live Oak bar in Nashville with Chase's roommate Elliott. And despite some initial nerves about bussing tables and making drinks for a packed bar, Savannah knows she's in it to win it.

As the show's narrator reminds us, Savannah is "no stranger to hard work," as she created her own beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, competed in Miss Teen USA and (jokingly) "lived with Todd Chrisley for almost 20 years."

The group is greeted by the bar's owner, Chase's friend Maggie, who is ready to put Savannah to work. But the reality star isn't headed behind the bar just yet, as Maggie tells her, "Let's start doing a little bit of the hard work when it comes to the industry."

Savannah Chrisley's Faith Over Fear Line

That hard work includes washing dishes, cutting lemons and limes and refilling coolers with heavy buckets of ice. "Great news," the narrator jokes. "Looks like carrying all those shopping bags has finally paid off."

The guys are surprisingly impressed, leaving Chase worried about his odds of winning the bet. "She's gonna kill me," he tells Elliott before Savannah joins them at their table for a quick check-in.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Chase, this is not what I signed up for," she tells her brother, to which he responds, "Savannah, you can give up any time."

She reminds him that she's "not a quitter," but comes very close to becoming one after bar employee Mitch assigns her next task: cleaning up vomit in the women's bathroom.

"Oh, dear god," Savannah exclaims upon entering the restroom, while Chase and Elliott laugh in delight.

Check out the hilarious clip above and tune in to find out which sibling will win the bet.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.

Don't miss a brand new episode of Growing Up Chrisley Wednesdays at 9 p.m., only on E!.

