Watch Married at First Sight's Morgan and Binh Break Up Before Decision Day

Sometimes, the damage is done before Decision Day.
As five couples continue their newlywed journeys on Married at First Sight, one match appears to be giving up on making their marriage work.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 28 episode of Lifetime's series, Morgan and Binh meet up with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to share the hard truth about their relationship status. As it turns out, they are ready for a divorce before their 8-week journey comes to an end.
"The marriage is over and I do want the divorce," Morgan shared. "It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't meant to work out and it's unfortunate that we had to go through what we went through in order to find it out."
Binh added, "I want a divorce as well for different circumstances. Obviously, I still need to work on myself and figure out who I genuinely am. I'm not ready to be married."
When season 15 premiered on July 6, fans (including the show's astrologer) had high hopes that the couple would make a great match. Morgan, 27, is a registered nurse who was ready to settle down. As for Binh, the 29-year-old engineer was more than open to starting a family.
But in recent episodes, the couple faced disagreements including the moment Binh questioned his wife's profession after learning she returned to school to complete her Bachelor's degree. Later on, Morgan grew upset when her husband shared some of his marital struggles with other cast members.
Ultimately, Binh admitted that he may not be quite ready to find his happily ever after.
"Growing up, my parents showed no emotion," Binh told Dr. Pepper. "I never was able to externalize my emotions. This whole experience has taught me that I ran away from my emotions. I didn't face anything. I just ran."
There is still some hope for four more couples, who will share if they want to stay married or get divorced on finale night. Before Decision Day comes, however, the newlyweds will meet with Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal Roberson and DeVon Franklin to receive a better understanding of each other.
Watch the love—and drama—unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And keep scrolling to see the other couples showcasing their love stories this season.