Why Kendall Jenner Says She Was "Chill" About Showing Her Nipples in First Runway Show

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to free the nipple.
The Kardashians star recently reflected on some of her most memorable fashion moments, including her first major runway look, where she showcased her nipples in a see-through top during Marc Jacobs' 2014 New York Fashion Week show.
"I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out," Kendall told Vogue about the risqué ensemble for the Sept. 22 episode of its Life in Looks series. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc [Jacobs] and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this sheer top and I was like, 'I'm game.'"
The supermodel, who was 18 at the time, added, "I'm all good with the nipple. It didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope, whatever they want.' I was completely comfortable."
While Kendall wasn't anxious to show her chest in the chocolate brown see-through sweater, she revealed that other aspects of the runway look made her feel nervous.
"Weirdly, I had little nerves and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat," she said of the ankle boots. "They weren't some big tall heel."
The rest of ensemble entailed brown patchwork pants, matching tights and a fuzzy purse.
Kendall explained how big of a deal it was for her to walk the Marc Jacobs show, so much so that she received a walking lesson from her modeling agency.
"I didn't necessarily know what I was doing," she shared. "But I think I took tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I've learned a lot since then."
She has, indeed! After making her runway debut in 2014, the reality TV star has since modeled for nearly every major fashion house, including Chanel, Versace, Dior, Givenchy, Moschino and many others. With Paris Fashion Week underway, it's only a matter of time before she turns up on the catwalk once more.