Kanye West Seemingly Compares Kim Kardashian Divorce to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Kanye West Seems to Call Kim Kardashian His "Queen"

Kanye West feels he has also lost his queen.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kanye offered his condolences to the people of the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and seemingly compared the loss of the monarch to his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

"London I know how you feel," he wrote on Sept. 26. "I lost my queen too."

While some fans thought Kanye was speaking of Kim, others speculated he was referring to the 2007 death of his beloved mom, Donda West.

The rapper's royal shoutout comes hot-on-the-heels of his headline-making Good Morning America interview where he said he was sorry to his ex-wife for "any stress" he said he may have caused.

"This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said during a Sept. 22 appearance. "But also, ain't nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."