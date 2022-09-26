Kanye West Seemingly Compares Kim Kardashian Divorce to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Kanye West feels he has also lost his queen.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Kanye offered his condolences to the people of the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and seemingly compared the loss of the monarch to his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
"London I know how you feel," he wrote on Sept. 26. "I lost my queen too."
While some fans thought Kanye was speaking of Kim, others speculated he was referring to the 2007 death of his beloved mom, Donda West.
The rapper's royal shoutout comes hot-on-the-heels of his headline-making Good Morning America interview where he said he was sorry to his ex-wife for "any stress" he said he may have caused.
"This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said during a Sept. 22 appearance. "But also, ain't nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."
In February 2021, Kim—who shares kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 with Kanye—filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer after nearly sieve years of marriage. While they have both been declared legally single, their divorce case remains in limbo.
Since their split, Kanye's social media activity has raised eyebrows. In addition to pleading for his wife back, Ye has shared and deleted several Instagram posts making accusations aimed at Kim's parenting decisions, mocking her relationship with Pete Davidson and slamming the Kardashian family.
In the May 26 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim apologized to her family about how her relationship with ex-husband has affected them. The apology came after it was revealed that Kanye was coming out with a new rap song, which, according to the reality star, meant "he's talking mad s––t about me and probably saying whatever."
"I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry guys,'" Kim confessed, promising her family, "I will never let that happen to you guys again."