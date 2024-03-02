Fashion Icon Iris Apfel Dead at 102

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The fashion world has lost a legend.

Iris Apfel—who was known for her more is more approach to accessorizing, her eccentric sense of style and iconic giant rounded glasses—died on March 1, per her official Instagram account. She was 102.

Lori Sale, the larger-than-life star's agent, confirmed she passed away in her Palm Beach, Fla. home.

"Iris Apfel was extraordinary," Sale said in a statement to E! News. "Working alongside her was the honor of a lifetime. I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: 'What have you got for me today?'"

The agent reflected on the interior designer's illustrious career, noting that she was focused on her craft more than ever.

"She was a visionary in every sense of the word," Sale continued. "She saw the world through a unique lens—one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose. Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of color, a canvas of patterns and prints. Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical."